Puffer’s Boutique to open downtown

The grand opening date for Puffer’s Boutique and Floral is a special one — it falls on Friday, Aug. 3.

That would have been the late Bernadine Puffer’s birthday. Her daughter, Yvonne Hutchson, has carried on the Puffer’s legacy with stores in Elyria and Oberlin and is now opening a third location in Amherst.

Renovations are underway at the former Stagecraft space at 192 Park Ave., where Hutchson is racing to open her doors before Amherst’s annual Dancing on Main Street downtown festival, slated for Saturday, Aug. 4.

“I hope I’ll be an asset to Amherst. I’m bringing 50 years worth of customers who are already walking up and down the street excited,” she said.

Inside, floors have been resurfaced, a wall has been removed, and inventory is being readied for shelves.

When complete, everything in the new downtown retail space will be for sale — of course the flowers, but also clothing, decor, homemade signs, candles, and furniture from dressers to benches.

“We’re going to have a lot of local Ohio products,” said showroom designer and merchandiser Carrin Andres.

That includes candles and jewelry made by area artisans. She and Hutchson don’t want to feature mass-produced Chinese goods that can be purchased in any big box store, but instead have one-of-a-kind finds.

Hutchson’s son, Alan Thompson, purchased the building where Puffer’s Boutique and Floral will open. When his mother is ready to retire, Thompson will take over as the business’ third-generation proprietor.

Yvonne Hutchson is a second-generation owner in her family’s business, Puffer’s Floral Shoppe, which is opening a new Amherst location. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_DSC_2358.jpg Yvonne Hutchson is a second-generation owner in her family’s business, Puffer’s Floral Shoppe, which is opening a new Amherst location. Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times