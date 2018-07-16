Lights, camera, car wash!

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

A car wash held July 14 at Marathon Gas Station on Rt. 58 helped raise money for Marion L. Steele Theatre Company Troupe 1422. Members cleaned up cars and spoke of upcoming productions for this season, including “The Diary of Anne Frank” from Nov. 8-10 and 16-17, “A Winter Festival of Plays” from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, and a presentation of “South Pacific” from April 11-14.