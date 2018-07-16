POLICE REPORTS

• July 6 at 1:58 a.m.: Aaron Harubin, 24, of Lorain, was charged with driving under suspension, rear plate light, and possession of marijuana. He was also wanted on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on a drug-related charge.

• July 9 at 11:12 p.m.: Handel Gibbins Jr., 20, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to underage persons.

• July 10 at 4:24 a.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Cleveland Avenue.

• July 10 at 12:42 p.m.: Peter Moore, 47, of Avon Lake, was arrested on a warrant through the Mansfield Ohio State Highway Patrol post for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

• July 11 at 12:59 a.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on North Main Street.

• July 11 at 2:51 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Axtel Street.

• July 12 at 1:40 p.m.: A female filed a telecommunications harassment complaint, saying her ex-boyfriend keeps texting and calling her after he was told to stop.

• July 13 at 11:13 p.m.: Louis Dingess, 52, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on a driving under suspension charge.

• July 14 at 8 a.m.: A female told police she was bitten by her neighbor’s dog.

• July 14 at 12:01 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on North Main Street.

• July 14 at 12:44 p.m.: Christina Brink, 39, of Amherst, was charged with petty theft. She is accused of stealing toys from Target.

• July 14 at 2:57 p.m.: Desiree Stout, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department on charges of felonious assault and aggravated riot. She was also charged with providing false information to a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• July 14 at 5:54 p.m.: Concession stand door hinges had been pried off at Mercy Health Stadium, Amherst Steele High School. Nothing of value was reported stolen.

• July 14 at 10:55 p.m.: Robert Hall, 46, of McDonald, Pa., was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .17, driving under suspension, display of plates, and lighted lights.

• July 15, time undisclosed by police: Obed Sanchez, 36, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for child support. Sanchez was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marissa Laviena, 22, of Sheffield Lake, was charged with felony drug possession.

• July 15 at 1:39 a.m.: Cody Emory, 26, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department on an original charge of theft.

• July 15 at 6:29 p.m.: David Orzech, 22, of Amherst, was charged with violating a temporary projection order.

• July 15 at 11:24 p.m.: Michelle Woods, 34, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Medina police department for failure to appear in court on original traffic charges.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.