Just the facts: Meijer plans unveiled

Construction of a new Meijer store is on track to start next near on Cooper Foster Park Road on the Lorain-Amherst border.

Lorain officials granted project planners variances July 3 for large signage, reduced parking requirements, and a smaller loading dock width. The plans gained design review board approval July 10.

We obtained plans and concept drawings for the former Super Kmart site. Here’s what we found:

• The property is 293 acres. Because it sits just inside Lorain, the new store wouldn’t kick any tax revenue to the city of Amherst — but it’s inside the Amherst school district’s boundaries, so educators would see property tax cash.

• Meijer’s floor plan includes 160,000 square feet of retail space. There’s also a pharmacy drive-up window and outdoor garden center.

• A nearly 3,400-square-foot convenience store is also shown on the detailed plans. The site, which will include gas pumps, is not connected to the main Meijer store but will sit close to the Rt. 58 entrance. Drawings show it including space for seasonal outside sales, propane sales, and a bus shelter.

• Several other outlots are identified for future development along Cooper Foster and Rt. 58.

• Parking has been pared far down from the 1,000 or so used by Super Kmart to about 500.

• Meijer paid $6.3 million to purchase the property in 2017 and the vacant Kmart store was quickly torn to the ground.

• The new retail supercenter is expected to open in 2020, bringing the number of Meijer stores in Ohio to 42, including a brand new location in Avon.

This rendering shows what a new Meijer on Cooper Foster Park Road will look like when it opens in 2020. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_meijer.jpg This rendering shows what a new Meijer on Cooper Foster Park Road will look like when it opens in 2020. City of Lorain, Woolpert