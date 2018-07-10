Afternoon bank robbery at gunpoint

The FBI is looking for an armed suspect in the robbery of Chase Bank on Monday on the Amherst-Lorain border.

A passing driver spotted a man heading into the bank just after 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Rt. 58 and Cooper Foster Park Road, according to Lorain police.

Brandishing a revolver and wearing a black three-hole ski mask, the suspect was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, of thin to medium build, weighing an estimated 140 pounds.

He was dressed in a gray long-sleeved sweatshirt, cream or khaki pants, black and white shoes, and also wore black cloth gloves.

The man made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in a mid-sized duffel bag.

No employees or customers needed medical attention, according to an incident report filed by Lorain police.

Detectives are working with federal agents to try to find the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Lorain police at 440-204-2105.

Tips can remain anonymous. A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of the suspect.

This surveillance camera shot shows a suspect in a ski mask Monday at Chase Bank at the corner of Rt. 58 and Cooper Foster Park Road. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_robbery.jpg This surveillance camera shot shows a suspect in a ski mask Monday at Chase Bank at the corner of Rt. 58 and Cooper Foster Park Road.