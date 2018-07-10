Council gets WOW! installation report

WOW! has wrapped up cable television and Internet installation citywide and has started hooking up residential customers.

Crews have turned their attention to making repairs in yards damaged during the three-month process, said Michael Kaczmarski, director of operations for Wide Open West.

“I think we quickly addressed any issues that may have come up as they do in these projects once in a while. Some things happen,” he told city council Monday.

Councilman Joe Miller took issue with some of the digging done in front yards, though he acknowledged WOW! worked within the legal right-of-way granted by its pole attachment agreement with the city.

He said there are spots in need of repair by WOW! in the Northpointe subdivision where he lives.

Kaczmarski apologized for disturbances.

Councilman Brian Dembinski said WOW! responded extremely quickly to complaints by residents.

“Not everything was always perfect. Again, it’s a big construction project — some dust will be expected. But from dealing with your team it was very well done, so thank you,” he said.

Council president Jennifer Wasilk also thanked Kaczmarski and company for answering all her questions and resident concerns quickly.

If you have an issue related to installation that needs to be addressed, email wowisbuildingachoice@wowinc.com.

WOW! deployed a fiber-coaxial hybrid network across the city to directly compete with Spectrum.

Officials have voiced approval for the effort, saying it offers customers a choice.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.