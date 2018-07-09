POLICE REPORTS

• July 3 at 2:24 a.m.: Destiny Dawson, 35, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court.

• July 4 at 10:31 p.m.: Timothy Burns Jr., 24, of Wellington, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of complicity.

• July 7 at 1 p.m.: A woman told police she was involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend and he pushed her against a car.

• July 7 at 7:58 p.m.: Nicholas Mittler, 27, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• July 8 at 2:05 a.m.: Malcom Thomas, 23, of Akron, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He allegedly swore at officers in public.

• July 8 at 9:20 p.m.: A Harris Street resident reported approximately $300 in cash and wedding rings missing.

• July 9 at 4:57 a.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on EastPointe Court.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.