Changes for Ohio driver’s licenses

Gone are the days when you could walk out of an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office with your new driver’s license in hand.

As of July 2, cards will now be mailed about 10 days after you visit the deputy registrar to renew or apply for a license or ID.

Your driver’s license will also come with an updated look and security features, and you’ll need to choose between getting the standard card or a new “compliant” card.

Starting in October 2020, the compliant form of ID will be required to board a commercial airplane or access federal facilities and military bases.

A circled star next to the silhouette of Ohio in the upper right hand corner of the license will denote that you have a compliant card.

To get it, you’ll have to provide more documents proving your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, Ohio residency, and legal presence in the country.

If you want to keep the standard license, you’ll have to carry a passport or other Transportation Security Administration-approved documents to fly or enter federal buildings.

Licenses issued before July 2 won’t be accepted once the new federal travel rules go into effect in 2020, even if your card has not yet expired.

That means you may have renew your license early if you need one that’s federally compliant.

The BMV claims that centralizing the production of driver’s licenses, rather than printing them at its local offices, will reduce fraud and identity theft.

The new rules will ensure licenses and ID’s are issued only to legitimate cardholders, prevent loss and theft of secure materials from deputy registrar offices, and provide a more secure printing environment.

They will also reduce costs associated with security renovations at local BMV offices, the agency claims.

Ohio is not alone in making the changes. It joins 41 others that provide licenses through the mail rather than in person.

The new “compliant” Ohio driver’s license seen here can be used to access commercial flights, federal buildings, and military bases as appropriate. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/07/web1_license.jpg The new “compliant” Ohio driver’s license seen here can be used to access commercial flights, federal buildings, and military bases as appropriate. Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles