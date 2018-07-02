POLICE REPORTS

• June 25 at 8:01 a.m.: Dale Anderson Jr., 34, of Lorain, was charged with failure to comply with a police order, obstructing official business, fictitious registration, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, no front license plate, and expired registration. Zachary Williams, 30, of Lorain, was charged with obstructing official business and no seat belt.

• June 25 at 4:17 p.m.: Kay Snyder, 69, of Lorain, was charged with theft, criminal trespass, possessing criminal tools, and driving under suspension. She is accused of theft from Target on Oak Point Road.

• June 26, time undisclosed by police: Officers responded to Lincoln Street for an argument occurring in a driveway.

• June 26 at 4:33 p.m.: A seven-year-old boy was bitten by a dog and was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• June 26 at 6:37 p.m.: A man reported a theft involving cashing of stolen checks at a local bank.

• June 29 at 12:21 a.m.: Jacob Chrisman, 20, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• June 30 at 10:48 a.m.: A 14-year-old Amherst girl was charged with unruliness after a dispute with her parents, according to a report.

• July 1 at 1:56 a.m.: Daresha Williams, 25, of Lorain, was charged with having an open container in a motor vehicle.

• July 1 at 4:21 a.m.: Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Sleepy Hollow Drive, where they determined nothing physical had happened.

• July 2 at 12:43 a.m.: Kameron Galindo, 18, of Amherst, and a 17-year-old passenger from Lorain were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

• July 2 at 1:18 a.m.: Norman Bohannon, 40, of Lorain, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. The charge came after a disturbance was reported at Blue Sky restaurant on Rt. 58. Three of the parties allegedly involved were banned from the establishment.

