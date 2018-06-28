AJHS teacher talks ‘Anything Goes’

Teacher Melissa Anderson is spending part of her summer break in the Lorain Community Music Theater production of “Anything Goes.”

The popular Amherst Junior High music instructor and girls cross country coach will star as an angel named Charity in the musical on July 13, 14, 20, 21, and 22 at the Lorain Performing Arts Center, 2600 Ashland Ave., Lorain.

This epic “tap-happy” classic is set at sea aboard the S.S. American, where etiquette and convention get tossed out the portholes. Topping off the fun is Cole Porter’s first-class score that includes some of musical theater’s greatest hits, including “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “You’re The Top,” and of course, “Anything Goes.”

For showtimes and tickets, visit www.loraincommunitymusictheater.org.

Check out this LCMT interview with Anderson:

Why did you decide to audition for ‘Anything Goes’?

I was in ‘Anything Goes’ once before, and I loved learning to tap dance.

How would you describe yourself?

I am a music teacher and new mom who likes softball, running, and musical theater.

Is your character like you in any way or very different?

The Angels are singers and dancers, and obviously I also like to perform in real life. Their performances and lifestyle are a little different though.

How did your background and education prepare you to be on stage?

I have performed in about 30 musicals since I was a kid and I have a bachelor of music and masters of music education from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music.

What are some recent theater credits?

Brooke Wyndham in “Legally Blonde” and Margaret White in “Carrie: The Musical.”

What has been your favorite show to be in and what has been your favorite role to play?

My favorite show and my favorite role were the same thing — Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” My family used to watch the movie all the time and my brothers and I would sing the different parts, so having the chance to be in it was a dream come true. I also got to work with several of my closest friends.

What is it like working with Lorain Community Music Theater?

Although this is my first show with LCMT, there are many familiar faces in the show. I’m especially excited to work with my favorite music director, Anthony Trifiletti.

What tricks or techniques do you use to remember the script?

Practice, practice, practice.

What advice do you have for inspiring actors and actresses?

Work hard, practice at home, know your part, and be nice so that you make a good impression on everyone who works with you.

What do you do in your free time?

What free time? I’m a new mom! I try to find time for running, softball, musicals, and church choir.

What can audiences expect when they come to see the show?

It is a fun show with catchy music and a lot of laughs!

Robin Terschak of Vermilion, Melissa Anderson of Amherst, Regina Wolf of Amherst, and Marianne Ference of Amherst rehearse their steps for “Anything Goes.” https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_IMG_2366.jpg Robin Terschak of Vermilion, Melissa Anderson of Amherst, Regina Wolf of Amherst, and Marianne Ference of Amherst rehearse their steps for “Anything Goes.” Courtesy photo