Quigley Museum has summer hours

See relics from Amherst’s history when you tour the Amherst Historical Society’s Quigley Museum on the southwest corner of Milan Avenue and South Lake Street.

Staffed by docents eager to share their knowledge about the town and its residents, the museum is open from 2-4 p.m. each Sunday through the end of September.

On display are pictures, antiques, and artifacts that have been saved and gathered over the years by the people of the Amherst Historical Society.

Did you know that Clem Rice was a skydiver? The museum has pictures and his parachute to prove it.

Did you know the museum has equipment from town doctors Wagner, Snell, and McQueen and others before them?

Do you remember sitting in a booth at Mischkas Restaurant and ordering a Cherry Coke while listening to the jukebox? See the museum’s replica booth and go home with a free souvenir from Mischka’s Candy Shop.

These and many more exhibits are on display at no charge. Donations are accepted.