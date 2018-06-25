POLICE REPORTS

• June 19 at 7:56 p.m.: Christopher Partin, 30, of Avon Lake, was charged with criminal damaging and possession of drug abuse instruments. The arrest was made after a complaint that a man at Taco Bell on Rt. 58 appeared to be on drugs and was “trashing the restroom.”

• June 20 at 1:26 a.m.: A woman sitting outside of McDonald’s on Rt. 58 told police she was having thoughts of harming herself or taking her life. She was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for treatment.

• June 20 at 6:56 a.m.: A burglary complaint was filed on Elyria Avenue, where someone allegedly forced entry through a window. A small backpack and its contents were reportedly removed and scattered in the front yard.

• June 20 at 7:53 a.m.: A vehicle trespass complaint was filed on East Street.

• June 20 at 8:43 a.m.: A vehicle trespass complaint was made on Church Street.

• June 20 at 9:53 a.m.: A vehicle trespass complaint was made on Elyria Avenue.

• June 21, time undisclosed by police: Police investigated a complaint that a city employee was inspecting clothing of people attending parks to see whether the clothing adhered to rules on attire. A child was also subjected to an inspection, the complainant told police.

• June 22 at 12:45 a.m.: Earl Hamilton, 21, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with possession of marijuana.

• June 23, time undisclosed by police: James Moore Jr., 40, of Cleveland, was charged with theft and drug abuse instruments. He is accused of stealing items from Giant Eagle on Kresge Drive.

• June 23 at 12:12 a.m.: Robert Comer, 23, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of underage consumption.

• June 23 at 9:59 p.m.: Marquis Harden, 24, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for contempt of court on original traffic charges.

• June 23 at 10:36 p.m.: Zakry Haynes, 18, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department on traffic charges. The arrest came after police responded to a fireworks complaint on Milan Avenue.

• June 24 at 1:28 a.m.: Emily Cheney was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication and disturbing the peace.

• June 24 at 11:50 p.m.: A theft complaint was filed at Speedway gas station on Rt. 58.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.