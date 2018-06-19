Low-income residents over 60 years of age — or those with medical conditions made worse by heat — can get help staying cool this summer.

Beginning July 2, the Lorain County Community Action Agency will offer its 2018 Summer Crisis Program.

Eligible Lorain County residents who are customers of regulated utilities can receive up to $300 in assistance. Customers of unregulated utilities can receive up to $500. Residents who have not received an air conditioner from LCCAA in the last three years can request a unit. The cost of the unit will be deducted from the amount of assistance they receive. The remainder can be applied to their energy bill if needed.

Appointments can be made by calling 855-806-9620. Three sites will be open during the program. All three are scheduled via the toll free number.

The main office at 936 Broadway in Lorain will be open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. daily. Walk-ins will be accepted all day.

The Wellington office at 115 Willard Memorial Square will be open on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted before 11 a.m. The site is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. daily.

LCCAA’s Elyria office is located at St. Agnes Church, 611 Lake Ave. in the school building at the back of the parking lot. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and sees walk-ins only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The office will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. daily.