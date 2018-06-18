Posted on by

Pulling for number 150

The Angels, Phillies, A’s, and Orioles tee-ball teams are among those paying homage to wounded Amherst police officer Eugene Ptacek. They donned his unit number — 150 — Saturday at the St. Joseph athletic fields as a way to show appreciation for Ptacek’s bravery. Also a Lorain County SWAT team member, Ptacek was shot during a standoff at a Sheffield Lake home where a man was wanted on weapons charges out of Cuyahoga County. He is recovering at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

