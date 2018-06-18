POLICE REPORTS

• June 12 at 7:29 a.m.: Loose change and cigarettes were reported stolen from a vehicle on Washington Street.

• June 13 at 10:13 p.m.: Police investigated a complaint that four people left Don Tequila’s restaurant on Kresge Drive without paying their bill.

• June 14 at 3:34 a.m.: Officers investigated a disturbance complaint at Motel 6 on Rt. 58.

• June 16 at 4:47 p.m.: Tamara Tate, 23, of Lorain, was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charge came after police, patrolling Maude Neiding Park, spotted a Chevy Equinox that had been reported as stolen from Cleveland. Tate was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on original charges of driving under suspension, use of illegal plates, and failure to comply with police.

• June 16 at 4:48 p.m.: Misti Marshall, 48, of Elyria, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools. She is accused of shoplifting from Target on Oak Point Road.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.