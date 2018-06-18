MacKeigan looking for ‘Farce’ cast

Auditions for the Workshop Players production of “Farce of Habit” by Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26 at the theater, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Director Dave MacKeigan is looking for the following:

• A 40- to 60-year-old woman to portray Wangle Wilburn, a determined ball of ﬁre.

• A 40- to 60-year-old man to portray D. Gene Wilburn, a good-hearted guy, dressed to ﬁsh.

• A 50-or-older woman to play Maxi, a hearty, no-nonsense country girl.

• A 30- to 50-year-old man to play Jock, a handsome, self-centered macho womanizer.

• A 25- to 40-year-old woman to portray Jenna, who is sweet and fresh-faced.

• A 25- to 35-year-old man to portray Ty, who is handsome and charming.

• A 45- to 55-year-old man to play Huddle, a kind, meek man in a plaid suit and bow tie.

• A 55- to 70-year-old woman to play Sister Myrtle, who is stern and driven.

In this over-the-top comedy, D. Gene Wilburn welcomes folks to his “Reel ‘Em Inn” fishing lodge in the Ozarks. All he wants is a peaceful weekend on the lake, but his wife tries to white-knuckle her way through caffeine withdrawal, his son’s marriage is falling apart, and his sister is caught up in a bizarre undercover police operation. Toss in an egocentric relationship guru, an axe murderer, and a handful of nuns and his dreams of tranquility fizzle.

Show dates are Sept. 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 with club dates possible the following weekend. Rehearsals will begin in late July.

For more information, contact MacKeigan at dave@davenjudy.net.