PHOTOS: Walkin’, talkin’, and singin’ on Wednesdays

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

A farmers market anchored the summer season’s first Walkin’ on Wednesdays event June 13 in the city’s historical downtown district. The Main Street Amherst mini-festival is held the second Wednesday of June, July, and August and features musicians and other performers, sidewalk sales, extended business hours, games, and more from 4-7 p.m. along Park Avenue and Church Street.

Singer-songwriter Melanie Ellingson plays Cat Stevens’ “Wild World” on Park Avenue.

https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_DSC_2133.jpg Singer-songwriter Melanie Ellingson plays Cat Stevens’ “Wild World” on Park Avenue.

Hoods up! From GTOs to Le Mans, classic cars were lined up in the parking lot at University Hospitals Amherst Health Center.

https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_DSC_2140.jpg Hoods up! From GTOs to Le Mans, classic cars were lined up in the parking lot at University Hospitals Amherst Health Center.

“Rockin’ Rick” Goody of Medina strums on the front steps of Amherst town hall.

https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_DSC_2122.jpg “Rockin’ Rick” Goody of Medina strums on the front steps of Amherst town hall.

Vendors set up jewelry, honey, produce, and other wares in tents on the town hall lawn, drawing hundreds of South Main Street.