Paint a rock, hide a rock

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times
Kids shared creativity and positive messages June 7 in the form of rock painting at the Amherst Public Library. The event was organized by Northeast Ohio Rocks, a group started by an Alliance family that has hidden more than 200 decorated rocks across the area. Participants are encouraged to re-hide rocks when they are found and place freshly painted rocks in areas such as public parks.
Ava Dutton of Amherst paints her rock.
Tia Awugah of Amherst smiles as she ponders what to put as her message.
