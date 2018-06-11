Scouts clean up VFW Post 1662

Mulching, landscaping, bricklaying, and general cleanup at Amherst’s VFW Post 1662 was completed by local Boy Scouts in preparation for Memorial Day.

Scout Troop 427 makes a yearly visit to the post to assist in needed work, something post commander John Pena calls “beautiful.”

Pena served in the U.S. Army for 14 years and was a member of Troop 427 as a child.

“Veterans love it and appreciate those kids,” he said. “We just give them a call and there they are. They also took it upon themselves to clean up some winter debris from our parking area. It’s just amazing to see them get involved.”

The cleanup helped Amherst Steele High School junior Jaret Preet inch closer to his Eagle Scout certification.

Post 1662 is planning a 50th anniversary celebration for later this year. Pena said additional help from scouts before that event would be more than welcome.

“These boys have been an invaluable part of this community for over 100 years,” Pena said. “Our older vets, from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam feel so much joy making contact with these young men. We all love having them around. We can just tell them, ‘Let’s go build a ramp for someone who needs it,’ and they’re ready.”

Members of Amherst’s VFW Post 1662 and Boy Scouts Troop 427 celebrate a job well done after cleaning up the VFW building’s exterior. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_scoutsvfw.jpg Members of Amherst’s VFW Post 1662 and Boy Scouts Troop 427 celebrate a job well done after cleaning up the VFW building’s exterior. Courtesy photo