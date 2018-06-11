POLICE REPORTS

• June 5 at 11:59 p.m.: Officers investigated a domestic dispute on Hickory Hollow Drive.

• June 6 at 1:56 a.m.: Police responded to a temporary protection order complaint on Maple Avenue.

• June 6 at 8:12 p.m.: A 17-year-old Amherst boy was charged with unruliness, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

• June 7 at 3:18 p.m.: Ryan Ellis, 42, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly violating a temporary protection order.

• June 8 at 12:38 p.m.: A Park Avenue man reported telephone and cable wires outside his house had been ripped down.

• June 9 at 12:19 a.m.: Victoria Willis, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department on a charge of criminal damaging.

• June 10 at 11:25 a.m.: Change was reported stolen from a vehicle and that other cars in the same neighborhood had also been entered.

• June 10 at 1:25 p.m.: Police responded to a fight between two juveniles on Caesars Circle. One child was taken to the hospital with complaints of a headache and superficial scratches.

• June 10 at 11:34 p.m.: Kyle Lucas, 31, of Grafton, was arrested on a felony warrant through the Medina County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated possession of dangerous drugs.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.