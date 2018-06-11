Amherst Schools treasurer resigns

Barbara Donohue is leaving Amherst, where she has served as school district treasurer since 2012.

An emergency meeting was called last week to accept her resignation — and to put out feelers for a short-term replacement while a search is conducted to fill the treasurer’s seat.

Since then, Larry Hanneman has been tapped to fill the interim post. A Norwalk resident, he is the retired treasurer of the EHOVE Career Center in Erie County, where he worked for 27 years.

As treasurer, Donohue helped rescue the Amherst Schools’ budget from a period of instability. She was also the financial architect of the new Powers Elementary School, recommending a way to restructure the district’s debt so the school could be built without asking for brand new sources of income; and traveling to Chicago to argue for a better credit rating that saved taxpayers big-time on construction bonds.

She won’t be around to see the PK-3 building open next August, however. Donohue has been hired as treasurer of the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools and her last day in Amherst will be June 15.

“We would not be where we are today financially without here,” said Amherst board of education president Teresa Gilles. “I can’t say enough good things about Barb. She is a great lady.”

It’s unclear how long the search for a permanent treasurer will take.

Gilles said it would be wonderful to have a candidate in place by the time the new school year begins but there’s no hard deadline pushing the search along.

