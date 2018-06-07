Take swim lessons or just go for a dip

Swimming lessons are offered this summer at the Anna Schmauch Memorial Pool at Maude Neiding Park in Amherst.

Two-week lessons consist of 35-minute classes running Monday through Friday. Session options include 10:15-10:50 a.m. or 11-11:35 a.m. from July 9 to 20; or the same times from July 23 to Aug. 3.

The price is $50 per swimmer. Sign up at the pool between noon at 7 p.m. at 960 Cleveland Ave.

Private swim lessons with one-on-one instructor time are also offered for $15 per half hour. For more information, call 440-988-8523.

The pool can be rented for birthday parties, sports teams, scouting events, family reunions, and more. The rate is $200 and includes lifeguards and a picnic area available from 7-9 p.m. any day of the week. Reservations can be made between noon and 7 p.m. each day at the pool.

If you just want to cool off, the daily free swim charge for everyone three years and older is $6 and all are welcome regardless of Amherst residency.

Pool passes are available for purchase at the Amherst utilities office, 480 Park Ave. Passes vary in price based on residency but there are also senior citizen and family discount options. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.