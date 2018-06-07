Summer sewer, street work in swing

A giant hole is being carved out of the earth at the Beaver Creek Reservation Metro Park in the first phase of storm sewer construction for central Amherst.

When completed in mid-September, the retention pond will be able to hold roughly four million gallons of water.

It will be fed by a new 48-inch storm water interceptor line running along Lincoln Street and Sipple Avenue.

The project takes aim at flooding that’s plagued basements and yards throughout the low-lying area. It’s modeled after a similar storm sewer line installed in recent years from Mill Street west to Beaver Creek, which eliminated chronic flooding for a large number of homes and businesses.

The second phase will include paving for Lincoln and Sipple but that work has yet to be bid out.

That’s because Ohio Public Works Commission funding won’t be available until after July 1. Paving is expected to run from July to October.

The combined costs of the sewer and resurfacing sit at close to $3 million.

In the meantime, Precision Paving of Milan is expected to begin blacktop work on several other streets Monday.

The company was awarded a contract of roughly $800,000 for new asphalt on West Martin Street, Ford Avenue, Shupe Drive, Sunset Drive, and Idlewood Drive.

