Medical pot site OK’d on Cooper Foster

A medical marijuana dispensary has been green-lit on the Lorain-Amherst border.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded 56 dispensary licenses Monday, including one for 1920 Cooper Foster Park Rd.

The 1.13-acre property is located next to Burger King and is owned by Amherst Plaza Limited Partnership. While it’s on the Lorain side of Cooper Foster, it sits inside the Amherst school district’s boundaries.

GTI Ohio LLC was granted the dispensary license, one of just three that will serve a district that takes in Lorain, Medina, Wayne, and Holmes counties.

All three licenses, however, were given to companies that will operate in Lorain County. Others will be located at 709 Sugar Ln. and 603 Cleveland St. in Elyria.

The state evaluated and scored 376 applications for potential medical marijuana dispensaries. The Cooper Foster site had one of the highest scores in the state.

Scores were based on business plans that include startup information, employee qualifications, business history, and experience; an operations plan on dispensary oversight and security, storage of product, inventory management, theft prevention, sanitation, safety, and record-keeping; and a patient care plan that included staff education and training, operating hours, and handling of patient information.

Operators have six months to show they are in compliance with new state laws governing marijuana dispensaries.

Once an on-site inspection is completed, they can start selling prescription pot to patients and caregivers.