POLICE REPORTS

• May 30 at 3:40 p.m.: Juliann Steiner, 64, of Lorain, was charged with theft. She is accused of stealing about $20 worth of items from Discount Drug Mart on Rt. 58.

• May 30 at 6:20 p.m.: A nine-year-old child with autism was found after wandering away from his home in Lorain. He was reunited with his family.

• May 30 at 11:57 p.m.: Violet Arroyo, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a felony contempt of court warrant on an original charge of felonious assault through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

• May 31 at 8:07 a.m.: Raeshaun Smith, 24, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• May 31 at 1:06 p.m.: Conrad Riffle Jr., 49, of Columbia Station, was arrested on a felony theft warrant through the Parma police department.

• May 31 at 10:48 p.m.: Germaine Thomas, 25, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct by intoxication. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of theft through the Elyria police department.

• June 2 at 10:42 p.m.: A 55-year-old Elyria man was taken from Motel 6 to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for evaluation after telling police he had suicidal thoughts.

• June 4 at 2:33 a.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Axtel Street and determined nothing physical occurred.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.