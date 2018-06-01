Wounded police officer Gene Ptacek in critical condition

An Amherst police officer was shot Thursday but is expected to live.

Patrolman Gene Ptacek is a veteran member of the Lorain County SWAT team and has served on the Amherst force the past 17 years.

He was among those who rammed the door of a Sheffield Lake home during a long standoff in which gunfire erupted on both sides.

The incident started when SWAT and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve Martin Robinson, 39, with felony warrants out of Cuyahoga County.

The suspect had been indicted in April on counts of carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and violating a protection order — all linked to an incident in Brook Park, according to court records.

Law enforcement had been watching his house since about 10 a.m., looking for an opportunity to make an arrest.

Robinson barricaded himself inside his Sheffield Lake house around 3:30 p.m. and multiple shots rang out around five hours later.

Hit twice, Ptacek was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. His family was contacted immediately.

Amherst police administration and immediate family members were there with Ptacek as hospital staff worked to stabilize him, chief Joseph Kucirek said in a statement.

As of Friday, the injured officer was listed in critical condition.

Robinson was reportedly also shot but not fatally.

The Lorain County SWAT team is comprised of sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Amherst, Avon, LaGrange, Vermilion, and Wellington police departments.

Its members are called upon during barricades, hostage situations, special protection details, sniper threats, and when police anticipate increased risk of violence when planning to make an arrest or serve a warrant.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.

Longtime Amherst police officer Gene Ptacek was shot during a Lorain County SWAT incursion at a barricaded Sheffield Lake home. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_ptacek-1.jpg Longtime Amherst police officer Gene Ptacek was shot during a Lorain County SWAT incursion at a barricaded Sheffield Lake home. Provided photo Martin Robinson is seen here in a booking photo from a 2017 arrest on domestic violence and criminal damaging charges that were ultimately dismissed. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/06/web1_robinson.jpg Martin Robinson is seen here in a booking photo from a 2017 arrest on domestic violence and criminal damaging charges that were ultimately dismissed. Provided photo

