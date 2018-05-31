SNL makes Twitter a go-to tool

The Steele News Live crew is taking its coverage from video cameras to cell phones.

High school teacher Mark Lowrie said 90 percent of videos posted to the class’s Twitter account have never touched a computer. Instead, they are edited in a video editing app and sent straight to the web in minutes.

Each junior has to post eight “tweet beats” per quarter — 30-second videos on any topic of their choosing or a smaller announcement that won’t make it on the live show.

Junior Allison Quickle said she’s attended baseball games and recorded some of the highlights. After compiling them in a short clip, she uploads the video immediately.

“It’s the same sort of thing that would be on the news but it’s the night of so people see it then,” she said.

This makes the news more timely, junior Sarah Bloom added, instead of waiting until the next school day to edit and upload.

In the 2017-2018 school year, more than 160 videos were shared online.

The award-winning Amherst Steele High School television production class class has had a Twitter account since 2011 but wasn’t “using it the way it should be used,” said Lowrie. Students would only post in the morning to tease the upcoming show. Once the 10-minute news coverage ended, the class wouldn’t tweet again for another 24 hours.

Implementing social media into class criteria helps maintain a presence around the clock, Lowrie said, and using a post scheduler ensures coverage will last through the summer.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Allison Quickle and Sarah Bloom rehearse for the Steele News Live broadcast. https://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/05/web1_IMG_8689.jpg Allison Quickle and Sarah Bloom rehearse for the Steele News Live broadcast. Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times