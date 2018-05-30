National Academy honors Steele TV students

Best Newscast and three other awards have been raked in by television journalism students at Amherst Steele High School.

Steele News Live created 140 weekday shows of 11 to 22 minutes in length with announcements and features during the academic year. Students shot, anchored, produced, and edited the segments for a grade under the watch of teacher Mark Lowrie and the program aired on televisions throughout the high school.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences — the same organization that produces the Emmys —recently announced the results of its annual Student Production Awards competition.

Not only did the Steele class win for Best Newscast, but students also won in the following categories:

• Arts and Entertainment/Cultural Affairs — “Our Distracted Culture” explored how scared-straight videos on the dangers of distracted driving have become ineffective.

Student journalists, who admitted they occasionally drive distracted, decided to start a conversation about how to limit those dangers on the road. The goal was to avoid talking down to peers and instead get them to think about dangerous driving habits.

The segment was produced by Brittnee Rourke, Kimmy Newton, Marisa Gillam, and Alex Kernell.

• Short Form Non-Fiction — “Vaping: Smoke and Mirrors” found that 35 percent of the 384 Amherst students surveyed admitted they vape, using electronic devices to inhale vapor.

The SNL team interviewed doctors, drug counselors, and vape shop owners and left with many unanswered questions since the long-term dangers of vaping have yet to be mapped out.

The segment was produced by Peter Georgas, Gehrig Gabrie, Drew Baaske, and Kameron Galindo.

• Public Affairs/Community Service — “A Helping Hand” looked at poverty rates among the Amherst, Lorain, and Elyria students who attend Steele High and the Lorain County organizations that provide mentoring, health, and literacy programs to at-risk teens.

Young journalists said they wanted to educate their peers about poverty but also encourage them to volunteer to help children in need. They thanked the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lorain County, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lorain County, and Save Our Children of Elyria for cooperating with the SNL team.

The segment was produced by Michelle Kissane, Rachel Pratt, Jenna Moore, and Brooke Armbruster.

The winning entries will go on to be judged in the National Student Production Awards competition against 18 other regional winners.

National winners will be announced in October during a webcast from The Newseum in Washington, D.C.

Since the Student Production Awards competition began in 2003, teens in the Steele News Live class have earned 55 regional awards and have had three National Student Awards winners.

Staff Report