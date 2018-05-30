FIRELANDS GRADUATION: Just like family

Briana Bowyer and Bob Maver both started at Firelands High School in 2014 — one as a student, the other as principal.

As president of the Class of 2018, Bowyer said May 25 that she and fellow students have embraced Maver as family in the past four years.

“In ninth grade, we were faced with building a connection with our then-new principal,” she said. “This was a mere, tiny obstacle for our class and Mr. Maver as he quickly became another member of our Falcon family. He grew up with us and I’m sure he’ll agree that our class helped shape him into the great principal he is today.”

At the school’s 64th commencement ceremony, graduates gifted him a tripod to help take high-quality photos for the Firelands High Twitter account.

Bowyer graduated summa cum laude and waved goodbye on her way to Miami University, where she will study biology and pre-medicine.

Graduates earned a school record $1.93 million in college scholarship offers and saved approximately $250,000 toward higher education by completing 1,412 College Credit Plus hours.

“Tonight is not the end — it’s the beginning of the next part of your journey into adulthood,” Maver told newly-minted alumni. “There is college, career, and family in all of your bright futures. Let your family, friends, classmates, and FHS staff constantly be a resource as you progress into one of the most exciting times of any person’s life. This night is yours, Class of 2018.”

In a speech to her classmates, student council vice president Abrianna Perry said a bracelet she found on the ground one morning was engraved with a message that had a lasting effect on her.

“I am what I choose to become,” she said. “So simple, yet so true. This profound moment made me realize that each person has the ability to change their life path regardless of past mistakes or expectations from parents, friends, coaches, or teachers. No matter who you are or what your background is, you have the power to choose your future.”

Class president Briana Bowyer outlines her relationship with principal Bob Maver. Speaker Kassidy Stevens talks about the importance of friendship and enjoying the moment. Speaker Abrianna Perry calls high school, "a busy whirlwind with a few peaceful, profound moments,"

