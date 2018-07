Courtesy photo

A local landmark, the Santa Claus statue at 1561 Cooper Foster Park Rd. has gotten a fresh coat of paint for the first time in years. Brandon Milks is owner of Milks Mulch-n-More, which is changing its name to Milks Power Sales & Service. He said his kids, Kiara and Koltin, helped knock out the project. Santa has stood on Cooper Foster since 1984 and was badly worn by time and weather.