Carol Ann Hauff, 77, of Wellington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, surrounded by her family.

A lifelong resident of Camden Township, she found her greatest joy in her family, animals, and artwork. An artist working in stained glass for more than 35 years, sculpting and painting, she founded the Grainary and raised Arabian horses on her childhood farm.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick C. Hauff; children Fritz (Penny) Hauff, Troy (Lisa) Hauff, and Vickie Hauff; grandchildren Bradley and Derek Hauff and Cory Holliday; and sisters MaryLou Pettet and Sue Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Minek; and brother, Andrew Minek Jr.

Carol was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to all.

There will be a private family burial at a later date.