GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thwarted in overtime

Firelands’ Madison Palmer changes direction on offense while guarded by Black River’s Lydia Wacker. Down 34-23 going into the final quarter, the Falcons girls rallied Jan. 31 for 18 to send the game into overtime. Black River would not be denied, though, and walked away with a 49-46 win. The Pirates’ Erica Benson led all players with 25 points. Peyton Phillips led the Firelands team with 13 points.
