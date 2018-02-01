SPORTS BRIEFS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamryn Dziak and Amaya Staton led their squad to a 58-30 victory over Midview on Jan. 31, each putting 16 points up on the board for the Comets.

Amherst held the Middies to single digits in all but the third quarter.

ICE HOCKEY

The Comets wrapped up regular season Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League White Division Play with a 5-3 win over Parma on Jan. 30.

Jacob Kramer had two goals and two assists for Amherst. Michael Giannuzzi had two goals and an assist.

BOYS BOWLING

Amherst defeated Wellington 2,106-2,050 on the lanes Jan. 31.

Amherst high series: Jacob Parks 417, Kyle Dull 397, Ryan Hannah 339, Alejandro Pena 337, Jonathon Ellis 295.

Amherts high game: Jacob Parks 248.

GIRLS BOWLING

Amherst defeated Wellington 1,637-1,479 on Jan. 31 in varsity bowling action.

Amherst high series: Breanna Csubak 346, Alexis Goldthorpe 297, Jessica Bowman 270, Katelynn Romancak 230.

Amherst high game: Breanna Csubak 208.