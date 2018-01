Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times

Firelands’ Emily Stewart brings the ball up court while guarded by Wellington’s Lexi Wright on Jan. 24. The Falcons struggled to a 52-16 loss after suffering a two-point first half. The Dukes’ Alexis Lehmkuhl led all scorers with 14 points. Peyton Phillips led the Firelands squad with six points.