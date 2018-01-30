BASKETBALL: Boys take down North Ridgeville

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Comets boys took to the road Saturday and notched a win, defeating the North Ridgeville Rangers 63-51 to improve to 3-12 (2-9 in the Southwestern Conference). Amherst’s Ryan Hritsko led all scorers with 18 points and was joined in double digits by teammate Kyle Ferguson (15 points). North Ridgeville’s (8-7, 5-6 SWC) Scott Millgard and MJ Smith finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively.