HOCKEY: Comets are kings of the ice

A few years back, its numbers dwindling, the Amherst varsity hockey team had called it quits.

But the Comets couldn’t be kept off the ice, and two years after returning they’ve once more claimed the Southwestern Conference championship title, dismantling Olmsted Falls 9-2 in the final bout.

Eight teams competed in the SWC tournament. Amherst started with a bye, then took on the North Olmsted Eagles last Monday.

The Comets controled most of the game, their stingy defense and superb goal tending frustrating the Eagles. Down 2-1 in the final minutes, the Eagles couldn’t break out of their end due to Amherst’s trap defense.

With 19 seconds remaining, North Olmsted pulled its goalie for an extra attacker. Amherst added an empty net goal to win 3-1.

Olmsted Falls defeated Midview, and Amherst took on the Bulldogs for the title, taking part in the championship for the first time since 2013.

Amherst’s fast-moving skates tallied three goals in the first five minutes, while harassing the Falls players into costly mistakes and penalties. The Comets went on to win 9-2.

The game epitomized team play and chemistry between the high-flying offense of Jacob Fekete, Michael Giannuzzi, Jacob Kramer, and Nathan Harmych; the dominating defense of Tyler Waldecki and Alex Dodrill; and brick wall goal-tending of Zac Boesel.

The team now sets its sights on the Baron Cup, which starts Monday, Feb. 5 at Brooklyn Ice rink.