INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Four Comets set new school records

The weather might be freezing, but the Amherst indoor track and field teams are off to a hot start.

The first outing of the season came Saturday at Kent State University, where the boys and girls Comets broke four Amherst Steele records in an incredible showing.

Sydney Walker placed second and set the school pole vault record with a jump of 10 feet.

Emily King also placed second, breaking the school record in the weight throw with a toss of 40 feet, 6 inches.

Jaret Prete also placed second and set the school record in the boys weight throw with a toss of 50 feet, 6 inches.

And earning another silver was Taylor Hooks, who broke her own record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.89 seconds. In addition, Hooks placed second in the 200-meter race.

Other top 10 placers included Gracen Siegenthaler, making finals in the 60 meters with a time of 8.27 and finishing eighth; Josh Hill at third in the mile with a time of 4:26; Caleb Stempowski, setting his personal best in high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 11 inches and a fourth place finish; Alicia DelValle in eighth in the mile with a time of 5:47; and Antonia Monteleone in sixth place in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 13:06.

The teams will compete Sunday at Oberlin College.

Jaret Prete competes in the weight throw at Kent State University, where he broke his own school record by more than four feet. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/01/web1_Prete.jpg Jaret Prete competes in the weight throw at Kent State University, where he broke his own school record by more than four feet. Courtesy photo