Stellar performances by Comets swimmers

The Comets boys swimmers sped past Lakewood 122-48 on Jan. 16.

First place performances for Amherst included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Robby Beal, Max Mlincek, Sam Parker, and Adam Cook won in 1:48.51.

• Nathan Moore won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.04.

• Brad Golski won the 200-yard IM in 2:09.97.

• Jake Kiska won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.28 seconds.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard butterfly in 56.04.

• Adam Cook won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.20.

• Nathan Moore won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:04.17.

• Sam Parker won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.64.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.68.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ethan Molnar, Sam Parker, Chase Aruskevicius, and Stevie Soboslay won in 3:46.93.

Lakewood defeated the Amherst girls 100-85 in a meet that included many hard-fought contests.

First place finishes by the Comets included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Abigail Lowe, Katlyn Kovach, Elizabeth Lowe, and Emma Kelley won in 2:07.39.

• Annabelle Saultz won the 200-yard IM in 2:33.75.

• Emma Sekerek won the one-meter dive with a score of 156.82.

• Katlyn Kovach won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.91.

Amherst’s boys defeated Fairview 124-45 in swimming action on Jan. 19.

First place finishes for the Comets included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Jake Kiska, Nathan Moore, Max Mlincek, and Brad Golski won in 1:45.88.

• Kevin Heyd won the 200-yard IM in 2:10.86.

• Nathan Moore won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.85 seconds.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.24.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.28.

• Robby Beal won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:27.57.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Nathan Moore, Kevin Heyd, Max Mlincek, and Jake Kiska won in 1:33.27.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard backstroke in 58.86.

• Chase Aruskevicius won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.69.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Robby Beal, Adam Cook, Brad Golski, and Nathan Moore won in 3:35.06.

The Warriors fell 110-66 to the Comets girls swimmers in competition on Jan. 19.

First place finishes for Amherst included:

• Elizabeth Lowe won the 200-yard IM in 2:30.62.

• Sarah Belak won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.46 seconds.

• Emma Sekerek won the one-meter dive with 183.38 points.

• Emma Kelley won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.58.

• Annabelle Saultz won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:03.93.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Lowe, Sarah Belak, Sara Kelley, and Abigail Lowe won in 1:54.50.

• Elizabeth Lowe won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:12.99.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Lowe, Annabelle Saultz, Emma Kelley, and Abigail Lowe won in 4:13.25.

Olmsted Falls found defeat at the hands of Amherst’s boys swimmers on Jan. 20. The final score was 119-51.

First place finishes for the Comets included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Jacob Rakar, Antonio Gonzalez, Joe Haas, and Stevie Soboslay won in 1:58.28.

• Max Mlincek won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.60.

• Jeremy Onacila won the 200-yard IM in 2:21.86.

• Kevin Heyd won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.96 seconds.

• Sam Parker won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.38.

• Nathan Moore won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.56.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Nathan Moore, Sam Parker, Stevie Soboslay, and Ethan Molnar won in 1:40.67.

• Brad Golski won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.44.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.48.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Joe Haas, Nathan Moore, Jake Kiska, and Kevin Heyd won in 3:38.39.

The Comets girls earned a 114-66 win over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs on Jan. 20.

First place finishes for Amherst included:

•The 200-yard medley relay team of Abigail Lowe, Katlyn Kovach, Elizabeth Lowe, and Sarah Belak won in 2:08.96.

• Abigail Lowe won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:14.34.

• Elizabeth Lowe won the 200-yard IM in 2:34.24.

• Emma Sekerek won the one-meter dive with a score of 164.63.

• Abigail Lowe won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.38.

• Emma Kelley won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.28.

• Annabelle Saultz won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:02.72.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elizabeth Lowe, Abigail Lowe, Emma Kelley, and Sarah Belak won in 1:55.42.

• Elizabeth Lowe won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.00.

• Sara Kelley won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1>19.54.

• The 400-yard freestyle team of Emma Kelley, Addie Tellier, Sara Kelley, and Annabelle Saultz won in 4:28.00.