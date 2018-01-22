BASKETBALL: Girls edged by Westlake

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times
The Comets girls dropped a Southwestern Conference match-up to the Westlake Demons 42-39 Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 7-8 (5-7 SWC). Kate Iliff and Kamryn Dziak both notched double-digit scoring nights for Amherst at 13 and 12 points respectively, but were countered by Westlake’s Gina Adams (16 points) and Abby Matalavage (12). Amherst takes on North Ridgeville this Saturday at home.
Kamryn Dziak defends Westlake’s Gina Adams on the perimeter during the Comets’ 42-39 SWC defeat.
Kate Iliff drives to the basket against a pair of Westlake defenders.