BASKETBALL: Girls edged by Westlake

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Comets girls dropped a Southwestern Conference match-up to the Westlake Demons 42-39 Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 7-8 (5-7 SWC). Kate Iliff and Kamryn Dziak both notched double-digit scoring nights for Amherst at 13 and 12 points respectively, but were countered by Westlake’s Gina Adams (16 points) and Abby Matalavage (12). Amherst takes on North Ridgeville this Saturday at home.