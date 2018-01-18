Posted on by

HOCKEY: Comets are kings of the ice


Photo by Tim Branscum

A few years back, its numbers dwindling, the Amherst varsity hockey team had called it quits. But the Comets couldn’t be kept off the ice, and two years after returning they’ve claimed the Southwestern Conference championship title. Pictured are (front) Zac Boesel, Tyler Waldecki, Jacob Fekete, Alex Kernell, Nathan Harmych, (back) Bela Farlow, Aiden Brattoli, Michael Hughes, Michael Giannuzzi, Jacob Kramer, Brady Grove, Nathan Hudzinski, Logan Horomanski, and Alex Dodrill. They dismantled Olmsted Falls 9-2 in the final bout.

