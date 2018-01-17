Stellar performances by Comets swimmers

The Comets boys swimmers sped past Lakewood 122-48 on Jan. 16.

First place performances for Amherst included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Robby Beal, Max Mlincek, Sam Parker, and Adam Cook won in 1:48.51.

• Nathan Moore won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.04.

• Brad Golski won the 200-yard IM in 2:09.97.

• Jake Kiska won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.28 seconds.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard butterfly in 56.04.

• Adam Cook won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.20.

• Nathan Moore won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:04.17.

• Sam Parker won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.64.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.68.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ethan Molnar, Sam Parker, Chase Aruskevicius, and Stevie Soboslay won in 3:46.93.

Lakewood defeated the Amherst girls 100-85 in a meet that included many hard-fought contests.

First place finishes by the Comets included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Abigail Lowe, Katlyn Kovach, Elizabeth Lowe, and Emma Kelley won in 2:07.39.

• Annabelle Saultz won the 200-yard IM in 2:33.75.

• Emma Sekerek won the one-meter dive with a score of 156.82.

• Katlyn Kovach won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.91.