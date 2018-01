Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Shaking off an early deficit, the Comets girls took down the North Olmsted Eagles 51-41 on Saturday and improved their record to 5-5. Amherst’s Kate Iliff and Amaya Staton led all scorers with 16 points apiece. North Olmsted’s Lindsey Van Ness had 15 and teammate Kamryn Dziak’s racked up nine.