Swimmers hit waves vs. Avon Lake

The Comets boys swimmers found a resounding 125-55 victory Jan. 5 in a dual meet with Avon Lake.

First place finishes for the boys included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Kevin Heyd, Max Mlincek, Jake Kiska, and Nathan Moore won in 1:44.31.

• Brad Golski won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:58.81.

• Jake Kiska won the 200-yard IM in 2:05.81.

• Sam Parker won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.49 seconds.

• Nathan Moore won the 100-yard butterfly in 57.52.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.67.

• Stevie Soboslay won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:38.82.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Robby Beal, Adam Cook, Brad Golski, and Sam Parker won in 1:39.67.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.85.

• Nathan Moore won the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:02.53.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kevin Heyd, Sam Parker, Robby Beal, and Jacob Rakar won in 3:41.99.

The Amherst girls swimmers lost the dual meet 137-48 to Avon Lake.

Medal-winners for the Comets included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Abigail Lowe, Katlyn Kovach, Elizabeth Lowe, and Sara Kelley took third place in 2:09.27.

• Abigail Lowe took third in the 200-yard IM in 2:35.60.

• Elizabeth Lowe took second in the 50 yard freestyle in 27.57 seconds.

• Emma Sekerek took second in the one-meter dive with a score of 143.09.

• Elizabeth Lowe took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.72.

• Emma Kelley took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.68.

• Annabelle Saultz took third in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:05.72.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Abigail Lowe, Annabelle Saultz, Emma Kelley, and Elizabeth Lowe took second in 154.98.

• Katlyn Kovach took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.95.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Annabelle Saultz, Katlyn Kovach, Emma Kelley, and Sara Kelley finished third in 4:31.77.