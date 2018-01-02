SWIMMING: Boys smash Eagle Open competition

With 316 points and the team gold, the Amherst Comets boys swimmers blew the competition out of the water Dec. 28 at the Eagle Open.

First place finishes for Steele included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Sam Parker, Kevin Heyd, Jake Kiska, and Brad Golski won in 1:46.47.

• Nathan Moore won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:03.87.

• Jake Kiska won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.76 seconds.

• Kevin Heyd won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.13.

• Sam Parker won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:18.79.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Nathan Moore, Kevin Heyd, Max Mlincek, and Jake Kiska won in 1:33.97.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.50.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jake Kiska, Kevin Heyd, Max Mlincek, and Nathan Moore won in 3:34.92.

Amherst’s girls swimmers placed fourth with 136 points at the Eagle Open (Bay High School took first place with 236 points).

Medaling for the Comets were:

• Elizabeth Lowe was third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:29.28.

• Annabelle Saultz was third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:02.04.

• Elizabeth Lowe was third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.53.

• Sara Kelley was third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.65.