Steele’s Holmes commits to Fordham University

A standout 2017 season has landed Amherst Steele’s Devin Holmes a football scholarship at Fordham University in New York City.

This year was Holmes’ first playing football for the Comets and first at wide receiver period after transitioning from his days as a tight end at Avon High School.

He caught 25 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns. His 6-foot 4-inch, 215-pound frame was a primary red zone weapon for a Comets team that finished 6-4 and narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

“It’s a blessing to be honest,” said Holmes of the new opportunity. “It’s not really me. It’s my coaches who put me in a place to succeed with great game plans. I just did what they asked. I’ve always felt like I had the capability to be a wide receiver and to play any position that’s given to me.”

Holmes earned an honorable mention in the district and county, a second team All-Southwestern Conference nod, and was Steele’s Receiver of the Year in 2016. He’ll finish his time at Amherst with a varsity letter in football and two in track and field after earning two others for track and field at Avon.

The choice to commit to Fordham was not a hard one, said Holmes.

“I just fell in love with the campus and the coaching staff,” he said. “Their head coach actually just left here. I want to major in criminal justice and there’s a great program for that there. Their alumni is also awesome. The former director of the CIA was actually a graduate from Fordham.“

Fordham coaches are asking Holmes to put on roughly 20 pounds and move back to tight end.

“I’ll still be flexed out and doing wide receiver type things,” he said. “Honestly, I’m just going to go out there and do my thing. Hopefully, I’ll be able to take in the game plan and make some plays. I have some work to do in the weight room.”

Coach Mike Passerrello also debuted at Steele this past season and guided the team to its first .500 or better finish since 2010.

“It was a pleasure to coach Devin and he was definitely a key piece in moving the program forward,” he said. “We’re all very happy for him and his family. This is a great opportunity for him and I’m looking forward to see what he can do at the next level. It was a big thing for us to ask him to move to wide receiver and he was nothing but open toward the idea, even though he didn’t have that much experience. He has a lot of size and speed and it lent itself well to the position. He’s a great, high-character kid.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

