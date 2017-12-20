SWIMMING: Good day against Titans, Rangers

In a Dec. 19 dual meet, the Comets boys swimmers defeated North Ridgeville 140-4 and and Berea-Midpark 120-55.

First place finishes for Amherst included (Berea-Midpark results provided only):

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Robby Beal, Jacob Rakar, Joe Haas, and Jeremy Onacila won in 1:59.26.

• Jake Kiska won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.92.

• Nathan Moore won the 200-yard IM in 2:06.57.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.53.

• Sam Parker won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:20.92.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kevin Heyd, Sam Parker, Adam Cook, and Justin Farmer won in 1:40.98.

• Brad Golski won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.75.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Max Mlincek, Nate Hubbard, Lucas Johnson, and Ethan Molnar won in 4:07.29.

The Amherst girls had a split day, defeating North Ridgeville 139-29 but losing 118-62 to Berea-Midpark.

Results provided vs. Berea-Midpark showed no first place finishes for Amherst. Second place finishes included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Aubrey Pluta, Katlyn Kovach, Chaley Younkin, and Sara Kelley finished in 2:12.96.

• Elizabeth Lowe finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:16.11.

• Annabelle Saultz finished the 200-yard IM in 2:37.96.

• Emma Sekerek scored 132.9 in the one-meter dive.

• Elizabeth Lowe finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.56.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Emma Kelley, Annabelle Saultz, Abigail Lowe, and Elizabeth Lowe finished in 1:58.45.

• Abigail Lowe finished the 100-yard backstroke in 1:15.97.

• Sara Kelley finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.79.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Annabelle Saultz, Abigail Lowe, Emma Kelley, and Elizabeth Lowe finished in 4:21.33.