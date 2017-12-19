ICE HOCKEY: First goals for Dodrill, Hudzinski

Sophomore Alex Dodrill scored his first goal of the season for the Comets hockey team this past week, helping Amherst to a 7-0 shutout over the Westlake Demons.

His shot, which came on an assist from junior Tyler Waldecki, was followed by another from sophomore Jacob Fekete to make it 2-0 by the end of the first period.

The second opened with a bang as sophomore Jacob Kramer came off the sideboards to score in the first minute on another Waldecki assist. In less than 30 seconds, the Comets struck again, this time as Kramer and Michael Giannuzzi fed the puck to freshman Nate Harmych for the goal.

The relentless pressure from the Comets netted three more goals in the second period by Fekete, Kramer, and freshman Nate Hudzinski, also scoring his first of the season. Assists went to Giannuzzi (playmaker), Kramer, and Waldecki (playmaker).

During the barrage, the Comets were able to strike with a power play goal, which the team is scoring at 45 percent clip during this season.

Superb defense and forechecking helped keep the Demons off the board and sophomore Zac Boesel kept the net clean.

The victory improved Amherst’s record to 9-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.

The Comets will play in the Parma Christmas and Avon Lake tournaments over winter break.