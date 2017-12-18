Posted on by

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Comets dominate Midview in SWC win

,

The Comets’ Kate Iliff lines up a free throw Dec. 16 during a 65-27 victory as teammate Audrey McConihe and Midview’s Kaeli Evans look on.


Kamryn Dziak passes the ball up-court.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Comets girls improved Saturday to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in Southwestern Conference play with a 65-27 victory at home over the Midview Middies. Kamryn Dziak’s 18 points led all scorers followed by Kate Iliff’s 15 and Audrey McConihe’s 10. McConihe and Marisa Gilliam, who finished with eight points, both knocked down a pair of three-pointers.

After scoring 11 points in the game’s opening eight minutes, the Middies managed no more than six in the game’s final three quarters, contributing to a 40-17 halftime lead for Amherst. Consistent defensive pressure down low and on the perimeter as well as shooting accuracy from the Comets never gave the visitors a chance to seize momentum.

The Comets’ Kate Iliff lines up a free throw Dec. 16 during a 65-27 victory as teammate Audrey McConihe and Midview’s Kaeli Evans look on.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/12/web1_IMG_3233.jpgThe Comets’ Kate Iliff lines up a free throw Dec. 16 during a 65-27 victory as teammate Audrey McConihe and Midview’s Kaeli Evans look on.

Kamryn Dziak passes the ball up-court.
http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2017/12/web1_IMG_3237.jpgKamryn Dziak passes the ball up-court.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:22 am |    

Here comes Santa Claus!

Here comes Santa Claus!
10:27 am
Updated: 10:28 am. |    

Last stretch for Kukucka

Last stretch for Kukucka
11:00 am |    

VETERANS DAY: 10 killed in Iraq and Afghanistan remembered

VETERANS DAY: 10 killed in Iraq and Afghanistan remembered