GIRLS BASKETBALL: Comets dominate Midview in SWC win

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Comets girls improved Saturday to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in Southwestern Conference play with a 65-27 victory at home over the Midview Middies. Kamryn Dziak’s 18 points led all scorers followed by Kate Iliff’s 15 and Audrey McConihe’s 10. McConihe and Marisa Gilliam, who finished with eight points, both knocked down a pair of three-pointers.

After scoring 11 points in the game’s opening eight minutes, the Middies managed no more than six in the game’s final three quarters, contributing to a 40-17 halftime lead for Amherst. Consistent defensive pressure down low and on the perimeter as well as shooting accuracy from the Comets never gave the visitors a chance to seize momentum.