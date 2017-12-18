Boys swimmers continue to dominate

The Comets boys swimmers blew the Westlake Demons out of the water 124-56 on Dec. 15.

First place finishes for Amherst include:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Sam Parker, Max Mlincek, Jake Kiska, and Nathan Moore won in 1:40.50 to set a new pool record.

• Nathan Moore won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.33.

• Sam Parker won the 200-yard IM in 2:13.23.

• Kevin Heyd won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.35 seconds.

• Jake Kiska won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.85.

• Jeremy Onacila won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.29.

• Chase Aruskevicius won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.2.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Nathan Moore, Max Mlincek, Kevin Heyd, and Jake Kuska took first in 1:29.24 to break a school record set in 2009.

• Sam Parker won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.78.

• Max Mlincek won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.86.

• The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jake Kiska, Jeremy Onacila, Kevin Heyd, and Nathan Moore won in 3:22.06.

Westlake took down the Amherst girls swimmers 123-53.

There were no first place finishes for the Comets.

Second place performances included:

• The 200-yard medley relay team of Emma Kelley, Katlyn Kovach, Annabelle Saultz, and Elizabeth Lowe finished in 2:11.02.

• Elizabeth Lowe finished the 200-yard IM in 2:30.61.

• Elizabeth Lowe finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.33.

• Emma Kelley finished the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.03.

• The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Abigail Lowe, Elissa Athineos, Emma Kelley, and Elizabeth Lowe finished in 1:55.65.

• Katlyn Kovach finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.05.