BOYS BASKETBALL: North Ridgeville threes too much for Comets

The Comets boys fell to 0-3 Tuesday in a decisive 90-53 loss to the North Ridgeville Rangers in Southwestern Conference play.

North Ridgeville senior MJ Smith vastly outpaced all other scorers with 31 points, hitting three-point shots from as far as five feet beyond the arch and leading his squad to a 50-19 halftime advantage.

Alec Dimacchia led the Amherst attack with 14 points followed by Ryan Hritsko’s 12.

Coach Pat Bray said better shot selection will be needed in order for his Comets to put a difficult first few games in the rear-view mirror.

“We can’t take the first shot we see. We have to take a good shot,” he said. “Going into tonight, that was a point of emphasis for us and we ended up taking the first shot we saw after the opening tip. They’ve got some players over in North Ridgeville. MJ can just shoot the ball so well. Also, we had 17 turnovers in the first half. That’s tonight in a nutshell.”

Next up for Amherst is a trip to Grafton on Friday to face another SWC opponent, the Midview Middies.

“We have to be able to run the offense and find the right shot, Bray said. “We can improve our defense by using our offense to slow the game down a bit.”

The Comets' Ryan Hritsko looks for room in the paint during Tuesday's 90-51 loss to the North Ridgeville Rangers. Scott Iliff sets up the Comets offense around the perimeter.